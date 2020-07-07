They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and this is indeed the case with Hillary and Haylee Folkvord. These entrepreneurial women are the daughters of Hope and Dean Folkvord. They grew up in the Three Forks area on a 15,000-acre dryland wheat farm operation. In the mid-1980s, Hope and Dean, along with Dean’s parents, launched the hugely successful Wheat Montana brand, including bakeries, breads and grains that found their way into national distribution. While neither daughter was interested in taking over the reins of Wheat Montana, the family set their sights on moving into the hospitality business.
After selling Wheat Montana's mills and bakeries in 2015, the family diversified into first buying the Sacajawea Hotel in Three Forks, then purchasing the 1960s-era Rainbow Motel in Bozeman. A makeover of the Rainbow turned the aging property into a retro-trendy boutique motel, rebranded as the RSVP Motel BZN. The Folkvords then turned their attention to the adjacent apartment structure. The result was the Farmer’s Daughters Café & Eatery, a convenient breakfast location for guests at the motel, and a fabulous eatery for the Bozeman community. Hillary is the general manager of the Café, while Haylee is director of sales and events for their properties. Dean and Hope continue behind the scenes with the financial end of the businesses.
The vibe of the Café conveys cheerfulness. It’s light and airy, with accents of pink woven throughout the white interior, almost edging towards a tropical feel. In the warm season, outdoor seating is available. It’s a come-as-you-are atmosphere, encouraging a place to linger over lunch with friends or find a quiet corner to hunker with a cup of java and your computer to catch up on work.
The sisters pride themselves on offering fresh and wholesome food, a result of their farm-to-table strategy. Haylee says it best: “We serve the food we grew up on and what we like.” The menu is a collaboration with Head Chef Matt Israel, who splits his time with his head chef duties at Pompey’s Grill in the Sacajawea Hotel in Three Forks. Many of their entrees are prepared gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free, knowing these options are vital to many of their customers.
The Folkvord family partners with “local yokels,” as they call them, to source many of the ingredients used in the Café. Providers include Summit Valley Farms, Timeless Seeds, Amaltheia Dairy, Madison River Bison, Ghost Town Coffee Roasters, Dean’s Zesty Booch, Smoot Honey, Mission Mountain Eggs and of course, Wheat Montana. The Café has a wine and beer license, and it makes me smile to read on their website, “With coffee, wine, and beer on offer all day, we always encourage a little fun to be had … no judgments here!”
Breakfast is a mix of sweet indulgences, such as waffles with coconut whipped cream, balanced out by a chia pudding bowl for a health-conscious start to the day. Smoothies are always an option, such as the Glo Signature Smoothie, featuring banana, avocado, pineapple, blue spirulina, lime and pearl powder. A breakfast favorite is Haylee’s Hangover Helper, consisting of a fried egg, Daily’s bacon, white cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, black beans, vegan Hollandaise and potato hash. Freshly squeezed juices and a variety of coffee drinks round out the breakfast beverages.
The Farmer’s Daughters Signature Salad tops the list for the most popular lunch entrée. It’s a combo of seasonal greens, avocado, pumpkin seeds, currants, Asiago cheese, crispy corn, and tomato served with a basil-pesto-vegan ranch dressing. Chicken salad, tuna salad, kale Caesar, skinny Cobb and a goddess grain bowl round out the salad choices. Sandwiches include a hummus/veggie, turkey and avocado, and a chickpea “tuna” salad wrap.
The Café is great for grab-and-go breakfast or lunch. On their website, you can place an order for pastries and pick up the following day. If you tell them what you’re looking for, they will do their best to create it for you. A new 1,500-capacity concert venue, a project by Logjam Presents, is under construction adjacent to the Farmer’s Daughters Café & Eatery. The sisters view this as a big plus for their Motel and Café business, as well as opening possibilities for future collaboration on food concessions.
It has been a remarkable journey for Haylee and Hillary Folkvord, from riding on the combine with their grandfather in their early years to managing two revitalized lodging facilities and serving customers the best in wholesome food. Parents Dean and Hope are models for success in Montana’s business world. Dean said during an interview, “If you take something small and a good idea and give that idea everything it needs — marketing, personnel, resources, and you have conversations with your customers, and continue to evolve, it will far outstrip your expectations.” Their daughters are taking this philosophy to heart and crafting their success with the fruits of their labor.