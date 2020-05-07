When the time comes to seek specialized care outside of the home, nothing is more important than the needs of the individual. Barry Melchior, the owner and operator of BeeHive Homes of Kalispell, takes this fact to heart, and home. At BeeHive, the focus is on listening to and serving the residents and their needs.
“We have families complete a very detailed social questionnaire for each resident so we can connect with them. That is the first step, connecting,” says Melchior.
That commitment to individual connection is consistent throughout the day-to-day operations at BeeHive Homes. As owners and operators, Melchior and his wife, Billie Jo (a registered nurse for more than 20 years), are on-site themselves Monday through Friday to ensure that everything is functioning in the best possible capacity for each individual resident.
“We are accustomed to connecting with our residents, based on knowing them very well and knowing all areas of their life at different years of their life,” says Melchior.
BeeHive Homes has recently doubled their capacity to care for seniors with the construction of a second 19-bed memory care facility in Kalispell. The new building includes the same amenities as the original, such as private rooms, 24-hour staffing, home-cooked meals, group association, individual and group activities, local field trips, daily housekeeping, and laundry. A secure, expanded courtyard links the two residences.
“We are a small setting,” says Melchior. “Each of our homes has a small 19-room setting, so we are able to focus in on those 19 residents to provide individualized care, with individualized social care as well.”
With its focus on memory care, BeeHive Homes of Kalispell is dedicated to assisting residents who are experiencing a decline in mental ability. An individualized, personal experience is key to providing a supportive, healthy environment for care.
Melchior says, “We specialize in caring for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia in all phases. So we are accustomed to working with residents who have memory issues, and residents who may be wandering or unsettled due to their Alzheimer’s and dementia.”
Compassion is at the heart of the Melchior’s goal to help as many seniors as they can. With decades of experience working in long-term care, they have built a service to many seniors both for now and into the future.
The facility also offers a drop-off adult daycare, where participants are encouraged to join in daily activities with the residents.
BeeHive Homes of Kalispell is available to answer any questions, or to arrange a tour, by calling (406) 426-2166. The BeeHive Homes assisted-living franchise has over twenty independently-owned locations across the country.