The State of Montana operates and manages the Montana Veterans’ Nursing Home in Columbia Falls and oversees a contract for the operation of Eastern Montana Veterans’ Nursing Home in Glendive. A third veteran’s home is under construction, the Southwest Montana Veteran’s Home in Butte.
Both facilities are restricted to honorably discharged veterans who have served in the armed forces of the United States, and their spouses (spouses are admitted only if space is available). Eligibility for admission is determined without regard to race, color, sex, culture, social origin or condition, political or religious ideas, or ability to pay for the cost of care.
An applicant must meet the following criteria:
- be a veteran, spouse, or surviving spouse
- be 55 years of age or, if younger than 55, an invalid and/or unable to earn a livelihood
- meet medical and physical requirements for intermediate nursing care or domiciliary care
- have the mental status necessary to function in a manner conducive to the safety and comfort of residents and staff
Residents pay on the basis of their ability. The Veterans’ Administration contributes toward the cost of care for each veteran; spouses do not qualify for this benefit. Cost per day is less than what is charged in most private or non-profit nursing homes.
...
Montana Veterans Home
A 105-bed skilled-care facility with a 15-bed Alzheimer’s unit.
400 Veterans Dr.
Columbia Falls, MT 59912
406-892-3256
junderahl@mt.gov
...